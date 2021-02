Heiskanen produced an assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Heiskanen shot's deflected off Jason Robertson's body for the Stars' only goal of the game. The 21-year-old Heiskanen remains a steady presence with seven helpers, nine shots on goal and a plus-2 rating through nine appearances. He may not maintain this level of offense all year, but don't expect the Finn to experience many prolonged slumps.