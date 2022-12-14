Heiskanen notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Heiskanen set up Roope Hintz's go-ahead goal in the dying seconds of the second period. That tally stood as the game-winner, and Heiskanen now has two goals and two assists in his last four outings. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to five tallies, 18 helpers, 71 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 27 appearances, putting him on pace to easily set a new career high in points.