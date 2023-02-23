Heiskanen notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Heiskanen has 13 points in 20 games since the start of January, and three of those points have come on the power play. The 23-year-old defenseman set up a Jason Robertson tally in the second period of this game. Heiskanen is up to seven goals, 35 helpers, 19 power-play points, 152 shots, 72 blocks and a plus-7 rating through 55 appearances.