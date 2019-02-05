Heiskanen dished out two power-play helpers in Monday's win over the Coyotes.

Heiskanen has been cold lately with just two assists in the last 11 games. He shifted the tides with a secondary assist on Roope Hintz's goal in the second period and he added another on Radek Faksa's score in the third. Both coming on the power play is a big step for the rookie who had just three assists with the man advantage entering Monday's matchup.