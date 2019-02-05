Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Adds two apples
Heiskanen dished out two power-play helpers in Monday's win over the Coyotes.
Heiskanen has been cold lately with just two assists in the last 11 games. He shifted the tides with a secondary assist on Roope Hintz's goal in the second period and he added another on Radek Faksa's score in the third. Both coming on the power play is a big step for the rookie who had just three assists with the man advantage entering Monday's matchup.
More News
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Secures 20th point•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Finds scoresheet in win•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: First career two-goal game•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Scores goal in road win•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Notches first NHL point•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Flaunts two-way game in Stars debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...