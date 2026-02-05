Heiskanen logged two assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Heiskanen will go to the Olympics with momentum. He has 10 helpers, 18 shots on net and 13 blocked shots over his last eight outings. The defenseman is up to a total of 46 points (18 on the power play), 111 shots on net, 102 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 55 appearances. As long as he stays healthy, he's in position to reach the 60-point mark for just the second time in his career.