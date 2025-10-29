Heiskanen dished out a power-play assist and placed two shots on target in Tuesday's 1-0 shutout win over Washington.

Heiskanen helped Tyler Seguin secure the game-winning tally Tuesday in a one-goal battle. The 26-year-old Heiskanen is up to three assists, five points and 26 shots on target through 10 games this season. The point with a man advantage is a strong sign of more to come for the blueliner moving forward. With fellow defenseman Thomas Harley signing an eight-year, $84.7 million contract extension, he and Hesikanen will battle for power-play time on the first unit moving forward. Regardless, Heiskanen is currently holding the top spot and his strong category coverage makes him a great option in most fantasy formats this season.