Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Assists game winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heiskanen dished out a power-play assist and placed two shots on target in Tuesday's 1-0 shutout win over Washington.
Heiskanen helped Tyler Seguin secure the game-winning tally Tuesday in a one-goal battle. The 26-year-old Heiskanen is up to three assists, five points and 26 shots on target through 10 games this season. The point with a man advantage is a strong sign of more to come for the blueliner moving forward. With fellow defenseman Thomas Harley signing an eight-year, $84.7 million contract extension, he and Hesikanen will battle for power-play time on the first unit moving forward. Regardless, Heiskanen is currently holding the top spot and his strong category coverage makes him a great option in most fantasy formats this season.
More News
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Nets pair of goals in win•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Sparks comeback effort•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Supplies assist Saturday•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Adds power-play helper in return•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Removed from LTIR•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Probable to play in Game 4•