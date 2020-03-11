Heiskanen collected a pair of assists and had four shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Heiskanen picked up both of his helpers in the third period, setting up goals by Roope Hintz (power play) and Andrew Cogliano. He also logged a team-leading 25:34 of ice time, nearly three minutes more than any other Dallas skater. The 20-year-old sophomore has eight goals and 27 assists in 68 games this season, topping the 33 points he put up in 2018-19.