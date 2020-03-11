Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Assists on both goals
Heiskanen collected a pair of assists and had four shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
Heiskanen picked up both of his helpers in the third period, setting up goals by Roope Hintz (power play) and Andrew Cogliano. He also logged a team-leading 25:34 of ice time, nearly three minutes more than any other Dallas skater. The 20-year-old sophomore has eight goals and 27 assists in 68 games this season, topping the 33 points he put up in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.