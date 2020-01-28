Heiskanen (concussion) had four shots and logged 20:31 of ice time in a 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Monday.

Heiskanen missed Dallas' final game prior to the All-Star break but was back to full strength Monday. He led all Dallas defensemen in shots on goal and was credited with three takeaways. The 20-year-old sophomore has seven goals and 17 assists in 48 games this season, numbers that are more or less in line with the 12 goals and 21 helpers he had in 82 games as a rookie in 2018-19.