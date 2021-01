Heiskanen (COVID-19 protocols) returned to practice Sunday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heiskanen will be ready for the season opener against the Predators on Friday. The 2017 third overall pick is coming off a 35-point season in which he averaged 23:46 of ice time per game. The 21-year-old should continue to handle a significant role as the Stars look to repeat last year's magic.