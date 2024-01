Coach Pete DeBoer is hopeful Heiskanen (lower body) will be able to return to action Thursday against Anaheim or Saturday versus the Capitals, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Heiskanen will miss a 10th straight game Tuesday against Detroit, but it's looking likely that he'll be able to return for at least one game prior to the All-Star break. The 24-year-old defender has racked up four goals and 27 points through 37 contests this season.