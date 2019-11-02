Heiskanen blocked eight shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

The Avalanche still put 39 shots on goal, but Heiskanen did his part to reduce Anton Khudobin's workload. Heiskanen remains at eight points and now has 26 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 15 games as the burgeoning star continues his evolution into an elite two-way defenseman. He skated over 25 minutes for the fourth straight game as well.