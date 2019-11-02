Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Big defensive effort
Heiskanen blocked eight shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.
The Avalanche still put 39 shots on goal, but Heiskanen did his part to reduce Anton Khudobin's workload. Heiskanen remains at eight points and now has 26 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 15 games as the burgeoning star continues his evolution into an elite two-way defenseman. He skated over 25 minutes for the fourth straight game as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.