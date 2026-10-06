Heiskanen scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Heiskanen opened the scoring with 1:09 remaining in the first period, collecting a rebound behind the net and banking a backhand off Dmitry Orlov and Yaroslav Askarov. The tally ultimately stood as the game-winner after Jake Oettinger blanked San Jose at the other end. Heiskanen continues to occupy a major role on Dallas' blue line and should remain heavily involved offensively while seeing substantial time with the Stars' top power-play unit. He has scored two goals in his first three outings of the season while averaging 2.67 shots on goal per game.