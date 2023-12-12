Heiskanen scored twice, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Heiskanen scored for the first time since Oct. 19 with a power-play tally in the first period. He didn't have to wait anywhere near as long for his next goal, depositing an empty-netter in the final minute. The defenseman has been kept somewhat quiet on offense with just four multi-point efforts so far. He's got two goals and five assists over his last seven games for a total of 19 points, 56 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 27 appearances.