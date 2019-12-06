Heiskanen posted two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.

Heiskanen made his presence known on the power play, setting up Jamie Benn in the first period and adding a secondary helper on Joe Pavelski's overtime winner. Heiskanen reached the 20-point mark with the pair of assists. The Finn has added 75 shots on goal, 45 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 30 games this year. The third overall pick from 2017 should easily best his 33-point rookie campaign.