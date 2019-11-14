Heiskanen managed a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Heiskanen had the secondary helper on the first of two Joe Pavelski goals in Wednesday's contest. The Finnish defender is up to 10 points and a plus-8 rating in 19 games. He's added 29 blocked shots and 44 shots on goal while skating mostly on the top pairing.