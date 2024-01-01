Heiskanen notched a pair of assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Heiskanen got his offense taken care of early, helping out on tallies by Ryan Suter and Sam Steel over the first half of the contest. This was Heiskanen's third multi-point effort in his last nine games, a span in which he's produced three goals and seven helpers. The defenseman is up to 26 points (nine on the power play), 73 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 35 appearances. His recent play is much more in line with the 73-point campaign he had in 2022-23 when compared to his sluggish start this season.