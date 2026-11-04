The Stars announced Wednesday that Heiskanen (upper body) is considered day-to-day, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Heiskanen exited Tuesday's game against the Capitals in the second period due to his upper-body injury, but he doesn't appear to be facing a long-term absence. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available to close out the Stars' road trip Thursday against the Blue Jackets, but the team will wait to see how he feels Thursday morning before determining his status. Trey Taylor is a candidate to enter the lineup if Heiskanen is sidelined.