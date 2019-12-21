Play

Heiskanen picked up an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

Heiskanen found Jamie Benn with a slick pass in the third period. The Finnish defenseman had gone five games without a point. That's an unusual dry spell for the 20-year-old, who now has 22 points, 95 shots and 50 blocked shots in 37 appearances.

