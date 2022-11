Heiskanen logged a power-play assist, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Heiskanen set up a Joe Pavelski goal in the second period. The helper was Heiskanen's third in two games since he snapped a four-game point drought. The Finnish blueliner is up to 15 points (eight on the power play), 47 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 19 contests as the Stars' top defenseman.