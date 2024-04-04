Heiskanen notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Heiskanen has a goal and four assists over his last eight contests. He set up a second-period tally by Tyler Seguin, which sparked a massive rally for the Stars to take control of the contest. Heiskanen is up to 49 points (20 on the power play), 148 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 65 appearances.