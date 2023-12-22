Heiskanen logged two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Heiskanen has enjoyed a strong December with three goals and seven assists over 10 games this month. That's already better than his nine helpers over 14 contests in November, and he's got four games left to add to it. Heiskanen is up to 23 points, 63 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 22 hits and a minus-5 rating through 31 outings overall.