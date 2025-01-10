Heiskanen scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Heiskanen ended a 19-game goal drought with a long-distance empty-netter. During that stretch, the defenseman had nine assists, 39 shots on net and 35 blocked shots to maintain a decent level of production. The 25-year-old has a total of five goals, 14 assists, 88 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 40 appearances. Considering Heiskanen has topped 50 points in consecutive seasons, it's not a great sign that he's tracking toward the 40-point mark for this campaign.