Heiskanen scored an empty-net goal, went plus-2 and blocked five shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Heiskanen has a point in each of the last two contests, and he's blocked 10 shots over three games in the Western Conference Finals. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 15 points, 37 shots on net, 39 blocks, 25 hits and a plus-2 rating over 16 playoff outings. Heiskanen was caught on the ice for opponents' goals early in the playoffs, but he hasn't logged a minus rating since Game 1 of the second round versus the Avalanche despite lining up against some of the best players in the league.