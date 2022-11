Heiskanen logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Heiskanen continues to roll in November -- he has six helpers in five games this month. The 23-year-old blueliner helped out on a Joe Pavelski tally in the third period Friday. Heiskanen is up to two goals, seven assists, 25 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-8 rating through 11 appearances while logging big minutes in all situations.