Heiskanen had an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Heiskanen had the secondary helper on Jamie Oleksiak's go-ahead goal in the second period. The assist gave Heiskanen 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 22 games, but he's slowed since the start of the Western Conference Finals. The Finn has just two helpers in his last six outings.