Heiskanen notched two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Heiskanen earned his first multi-point effort since March 8 to provide a silver lining in the tough loss. He has 14 points over 15 games since the start of March, giving him one of his strongest runs of the campaign. The Finnish blueliner is at 51 points, 151 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 66 appearances this season.