Heiskanen produced two power-play assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Heiskanen has six helpers, including four on the power play, over his last three games. He set up goals by Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson as the Stars went 2-for-4 with the man advantage in this contest. For the season, Heiskanen is up to 11 tallies, 57 helpers, 31 power-play points, 200 shots on net, 92 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 74 outings.