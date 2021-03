Heiskanen notched two assists, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Heiskanen had a hand in goals by Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz on Tuesday, the latter tally coming on the power play. The 21-year-old Heiskanen produced nine points through 17 outings in March. The Finnish blueliner has 18 points (seven on the power play), 73 shots on net, 25 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 33 contests this season.