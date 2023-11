Heiskanen logged two assists, eight shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Even with the Stars dressing seven defensemen, Heiskanen had 25:25 of ice time in the narrow loss. The blueliner has three helpers over his last three games since he snapped a four-game point drought. For the season, Heiskanen is at one goal, six assists, 23 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, nine hits and a plus-1 rating through 11 contests.