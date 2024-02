Heiskanen recorded a pair of assists, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Heiskanen helped out on both of the Stars' goals in a low-scoring battle between two strong teams. The defenseman has 10 points over 11 contests since he returned from a lower-body injury, including six points over his last five outings. For the season, he's produced seven goals, 30 helpers, 109 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 48 appearances.