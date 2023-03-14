Heiskanen produced three assists, including two on the power play, and added three shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Heiskanen had an assist in each period, extending his point streak to seven games. During the heater, he has three goals and nine assists, and four of those efforts have been of the multi-point variety. The defenseman is up to 10 goals, 44 helpers, 177 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 64 outings overall. Heiskanen ranks 11th in scoring by defensemen this year, so he could see some down-ballot attention for the Norris Trophy, but he'd been a long shot to win it.