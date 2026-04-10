Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Doubtful for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heiskanen (lower body) is unlikely to play Saturday versus the Rangers, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Heiskanen was unable to finish Thursday's game versus the Wild, and the Stars have no need to rush him back before the playoffs. With Heiskanen out, Thomas Harley is poised for more power-play usage. The Stars have a number of options on the blue line to bring into the lineup.
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