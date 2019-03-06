Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Draws assist on game-winning goal
Heiskanen picked up an assist in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.
Heiskanen drew the lone helper on John Klingberg's second-period goal. The point put an end to what had been a mini three-game skid for Heiskanen who, in 66 games, has 10 goals and 28 points.
