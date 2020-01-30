Heiskanen provided an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Finn set up Alexander Radulov's third-period tally, which cut the deficit to 4-3. Heiskanen has three assists in his last five games. He's reached the 25-point mark for the second straight year -- the 20-year-old has added 124 shots and 65 blocked shots in 49 appearances this season.