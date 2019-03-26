Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Draws power-play assist in win
Heiskanen tallied his 21st assist of 2018-19 in Monday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg.
Heiskanen's most recent assist give the 19-year-old blueliner 31 points. Enjoying a solid rookie campaign in the show, Heiskanen sits third amongst Dallas defenseman in ATOI (23:06) with six games remaining in the regular season.
