Heiskanen tallied his 21st assist of 2018-19 in Monday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg.

Heiskanen's most recent assist give the 19-year-old blueliner 31 points. Enjoying a solid rookie campaign in the show, Heiskanen sits third amongst Dallas defenseman in ATOI (23:06) with six games remaining in the regular season.

