Heiskanen logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Heiskanen has seven helpers, including five on the power play, over his last four games. His assist Thursday was the 200th point in the defenseman's career. He's enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022-23 with 11 goals, 58 helpers, 32 power-play points, 202 shots on net, 92 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 75 appearances.