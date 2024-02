Heiskanen produced an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Stars vacated their net and scored with 1:25 remaining in regulation thanks to Heiskanen's dish to Wyatt Johnston, but it wasn't quite enough for the road team to force overtime. With five goals and 26 assists through 41 games, Heiskanen remains a quality blueliner, but he'll be hard-pressed to come near the career-high 73 points that he supplied Dallas in 2022-23.