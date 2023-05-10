Heiskanen provided a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken in Game 4.

Heiskanen left Game 3 early after taking a puck to the face, but aside from a gash on his cheek, he was no worse for wear Tuesday. The 23-year-old played a game-high 31:02 of ice time, helping to cover for the absence of Jani Hakanpaa (lower body). Heiskanen hasn't scored in the playoffs, but he has eight assists (six on the power play), 19 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, seven hits and an even plus-minus rating through 10 contests.