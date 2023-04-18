Heiskanen logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Wild.

Heiskanen racked up 12 assists over the last 11 games of the regular-season, though he didn't have a goal in that span. The 23-year-old defenseman kept his offense rolling to begin the playoffs, setting up Jason Robertson's second-period marker. Heiskanen had a career year with 73 points (34 on the power play), 206 shots on net and 96 blocked shots in 79 outings. He played 41:42 during Monday's marathon game, and he'll continue to be counted on for big minutes during the Stars' playoff run.