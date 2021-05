Heiskanen provided an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Heiskanen posted no points and a minus-9 rating in his previous eight outings, a brutal skid for the Finnish defenseman. The 21-year-old's offensive game hasn't taken the expected step forward in 2020-21 -- he has only 25 points, 113 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 53 contests. His 0.45 points-per-game pace is slightly worse than the 0.51 mark he had in 2019-20.