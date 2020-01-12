Heiskanen notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Heiskanen entered Saturday with no points in his last seven games and just a single assist in the past 13 outings. The Finn is up to 23 points, 112 shots and 61 blocks in 45 contests this season. Heiskanen may have just needed a spark -- fantasy owners will help his fifth power-play point of the year will be just that.