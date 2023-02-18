Heiskanen notched an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Wild.
Heiskanen had gone four games without a point, his longest drought since one of equal length in mid-November. The defenseman had the secondary assist on Jamie Benn's game-tying goal in the third period. Through 53 outings, Heiskanen has seven goals, 34 helpers, 146 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating.
