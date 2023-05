Heiskanen (undisclosed) will not return to Sunday's game against Seattle, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Heiskanen took a shot off the face early in the second period and immediately left the contest. He posted a minus-1 rating in 11:12 of ice time prior to the injury. The 23-year-old has seven assists in nine postseason games but just one has come in this series against the Kraken. An update on his status should be available before Game 4 on Tuesday.