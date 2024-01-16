Heiskanen (lower body) continues to skate and will travel with the team for its upcoming four-game road trip, Stars radio host Owen Newkirk reports Tuesday.

Heiskanen hasn't been confirmed back in the lineup during that four-game trip but it seems unlikely the blueliner would make the trip if there wasn't at least a chance of him suiting up. Still, the Finn will be out of action for his sixth consecutive game when the Stars face the Kings on Tuesday. Heiskanen is currently mired in a nine-game goal drought but still racked up seven helpers and 20 shots over that stretch.