Heiskanen potted a goal and added three assists in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Heiskanen's power-play tally got the Stars on the board, sparking a run of seven unanswered goals in the contest. He later assisted on Denis Gurianov's first marker of the game, a Radek Faksa power-play goal and a Joe Pavelski tally. If fantasy managers weren't paying attention before, they should be now -- Heiskanen has three goals and nine helpers through nine postseason outings. The Stars have scored a total of one goal in the three games the Finn hasn't gotten on the scoresheet.