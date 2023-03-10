Heiskanen provided two assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Sabres.
Heiskanen hasn't missed the scoresheet in March, racking up two goals and five assists during a five-game point streak to begin the month. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to nine goals, 40 helpers, 170 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 62 outings overall. With his offense clicking, Heiskanen is an easy activation in fantasy.
More News
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Stays warm with goal•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Points in back-to-back games•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Scores game-winning goal Wednesday•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Adds power-play assist•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Ends skid with helper•