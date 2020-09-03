Heiskanen scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.

Heiskanen opened the scoring at 17:35 of the first period with a shot that just evaded Avalanche goalie Michael Hutchinson. The Stars' lead didn't last long, as Nikita Zadorov tied the game just 1:53 later. During a seven-game point streak, Heiskanen has three goals and eight assists. The Finn is up to five goals, 19 points and 37 shots in 15 games overall.