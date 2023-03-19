Heiskanen supplied two assists in a 6-5 overtime win over Calgary on Saturday.
Heiskanen is on a 10-game scoring streak, collecting three goals and 17 points in that span. That's pushed him up to 10 goals and 59 points in 67 outings in 202-23. Heiskanen has already shattered his previous career high of 36 points, but he's still two markers away from his personal best in that category.
More News
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Point streak up to nine games•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Supplies two more helpers•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Distributes trio of assists•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Records two points Saturday•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Riding four-game point streak•