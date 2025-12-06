Heiskanen scored an empty-net goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Heiskanen has three points, including two goals, over his last two games. The 26-year-old defenseman has been resurgent on offense this year while maintaining all of his usual shutdown duties on defense. He's matched last year's scoring numbers -- five goals, 20 helpers -- in just 28 outings this season compared to 50 during the 2024-25 regular season. Heiskanen has added 67 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating so far. At this pace, a 70-point campaign is within the reasonable range of outcomes if Heiskanen stays healthy.