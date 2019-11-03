Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Fills empty cage
Heiskanen scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Goalie present or not, they all count the same in fantasy. Heiskanen is up to four goals and nine points with a plus-7 rating, 33 shots on goal and 27 blocked shots in 16 games. If the Finnish defenseman continues to play at this level, he should have no trouble topping the 33 points he had in 2018-19, his rookie year.
